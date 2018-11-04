Monk scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding five assists and a rebound in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 126-94 rout of the Cavaliers.

The second-year guard saw his production slip a bit after he popped for 41 total points in his prior two games, but Monk still led the Hornets' bench in scoring on the night. He and Jeremy Lamb continue to split minutes at shooting guard, and while they're developing into an effective duo, neither one will be able to post consistently useful fantasy numbers in a timeshare.