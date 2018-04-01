Monk scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 107-93 loss to the Wizards.

On a night when Kemba Walker was uncharacteristically struggling with his shot, Monk stepped up with his best scoring performance since early November. The rookie has shown flashes of his upside all season, but his role and raw skills have led to very inconsistent performances -- Monk has scored in double digits in only five of his last 10 games.