Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 20 points in win
Monk had 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and a block in 26 minutes Friday against Memphis.
Monk has been on a roll of late, registering three straight games of 14 or more points following Friday night's showing. He's also seen an uptick in playing time over that stretch, averaging 24.7 minutes per contest, which is above his season average of 18.6 minutes game. Monk will face another favorable matchup Saturday against Chicago.
