Monk scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Bulls.

The rookie has come alive at the tail end of the campaign, averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 three-pointers, 2.7 assists, 1.7 boards and 1.0 blocks in 24.0 minutes over the last three games. With Kemba Walker uncharacteristically quiet over that same stretch, it looks like Monk will continue seeing a bigger workload over the final three games for the lottery-bond Hornets.