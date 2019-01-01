Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 21 points in win
Monk totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes during Monday's stomping of the Magic.
Monk contributed across the board while getting over the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season. The second-year guard has continued to struggle with his shot, shooting just 38.8 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three, but has managed to increase his points per game from 6.7 in 2017-18 to 10.4 this year. Monk's not quite consistent enough to be worthy of a roster spot in standard formats, but if his game continues to develop he could be a valuable asset down the road.
