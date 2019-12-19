Monk had five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during the Hornets' 100-98 Wednesday night loss to the Cavaliers.

Coming off a 23-point boom Tuesday night, Monk didn't see much run on Wednesday for whatever reason. Monk is capable of the occasional outburst and could potentially grow into a strong scorer on another team. For now he is buried behind Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham, who absorb the vast majority of backcourt minutes.