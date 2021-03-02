Monk tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Monday's loss to Charlotte.

Monk just missed reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game, but he still led Hornets reserves with 19 points and converted over half of his attempts from the field. Over his past five games, Monk has scored 22.8 points per contest while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.