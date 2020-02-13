Hornets' Malik Monk: Efficient 25 points in victory
Monk posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Monk has carved out a sixth-man role in the Hornets' rotation lately, seeing 28.0 minutes per game across the past 10, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Considering the Hornets are well out of playoff contention and have been moving away from playing veterans, Monk should continue to occupy this role for the remainder of the season as long as he remains passably efficient.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...