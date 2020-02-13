Monk posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Monk has carved out a sixth-man role in the Hornets' rotation lately, seeing 28.0 minutes per game across the past 10, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Considering the Hornets are well out of playoff contention and have been moving away from playing veterans, Monk should continue to occupy this role for the remainder of the season as long as he remains passably efficient.