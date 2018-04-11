Hornets' Malik Monk: Ends season with 17-point effort
Monk contributed 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 25 minutes during a 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.
Monk closed the season with his sixth consecutive double-figure scoring effort in the win. He didn't get his points efficiently, as he mostly struggled from beyond the arc. The team has to be encouraged with Monk's finish to the season, as it was easily his best stretch of the play on the year.
