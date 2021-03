Monk (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.

A sore foot kept Monk out of Sunday's loss to Phoenix, but he's on track to return to availability off the bench Tuesday night. Monk will look to pick up where he left off Friday against Miami, when he erupted for 26 points in the first half on his way to 32 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt) in 26 minutes.