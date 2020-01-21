Monk had 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-6 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 106-86 loss against the Magic.

Monk had one of his best scoring perfomances of the season since he reached the 20-point mark for just the third time in the current campaign, but he hadn't scored in double digits since Dec. 29 and even counting this performance, he is still shooting just 40.0 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from deep during the current month. The third-year shooting guard has struggled badly this season and at this point, Monk needs to improve both his consistency and efficiency to have any sort of fantasy value moving forward.