Monk played extended minutes Saturday for the first time in five starts, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports. He scored four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3PM, 2-3 FT) in 17 minutes before departing.

Monk has been a healthy scratch twice in the last seven games and has seen his playing time dwindle with the return of Michael Carter-Williams (knees). The 11th-overall pick in the 2017 draft had averaged 19 minutes per game over the Hornets' first 14 games, but has averaged fewer than eight minutes over the last five. It's been a challenging rookie season for Monk, who is being asked to play point guard after being a shooting guard last year for Kentucky.