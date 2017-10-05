Monk tallied 19 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 preseason win over the Pistons.

After an underwhelming team debut Monday, Monk popped off for 19 points in only 23 minutes Wednesday. With the ability to play both guard spots, Monk's fantasy potential is intriguing, as he may have the chance to garner sixth-man type minutes. Much of that may depend on how well Michael Carter-Williams functions in a reserve point guard role, however.