Monk scored eight points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), while tacking on three assists, a rebound and a steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-80 loss to the Pacers.

The combination of Devonte' Graham resting and Monk having scored at least 15 points in his prior six contests made Tuesday's bust especially disappointing for Monk shareholders. A volatile in and of himself, Monk is sometimes also at the mercy of one of the league's worst offenses in Charlotte. He will have a chance to bounce back in a fantasy-friendly match when the Knicks come to town on Wednesday.