Hornets' Malik Monk: Goes for 13 points on 14 shots Thursday
Monk produced 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during a 125-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.
Monk reached double figures in scoring for the first time since November in Thursday's loss. He was able to do so because the 21 minutes he received were also the most he's been given since November. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team give the rookie a slightly larger role to end the season. But don't expect efficient efforts from Monk, who is shooting a touch above 32 percent from the field on the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses majority of practice Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Swipes one steal in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To see increased minutes•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To see added minutes Monday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Back from G League•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...