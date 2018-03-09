Monk produced 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during a 125-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Monk reached double figures in scoring for the first time since November in Thursday's loss. He was able to do so because the 21 minutes he received were also the most he's been given since November. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team give the rookie a slightly larger role to end the season. But don't expect efficient efforts from Monk, who is shooting a touch above 32 percent from the field on the season.