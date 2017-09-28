Monk (ankle) participated in non-contact work during Thursday's practice.

Monk suffered a significant ankle injury prior to the 2017 NBA Draft and has been working back from it ever since he was selected with the 11th overall pick. The fact that he's going through non-contact work indicates he's progressing well in his recovery, but it may still be a week or so until he's cleared for full participation. The Hornets open up the preseason schedule against the Celtics on Monday and it remains to be seen if Monk will be available for that contest.