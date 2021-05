Monk (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Monk departed Friday's win over Orlando after tweaking his troublesome right ankle, but it doesn't look to be anything too serious, which is a major sigh of relief for the Hornets. The high-scoring guard missed 15 straight games in April with a sprained ankle, but since returning on May 1 against Detroit he's averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 threes (44.0% 3Pt).