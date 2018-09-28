Monk (pelvis) is not in uniform for Friday's preseason opener against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Monk was upgraded to available after originally being deemed probable for the contest. However, it looks like the Hornets changed their mind at the last minute in order to err on the side of caution. The second year guard missed Wednesday morning's practice due to a pelvic injury, but it is not considered serious. As of now he is considered a healthy scratch and should be available going forward.