Monk (ankle) is hoping to play in Monday's season-opener against the Celtics, the Gaston Gazette reports.

Monk has been battling an ankle injury since before the draft, and the ailment kept him out of summer league and has limited him through the early days of camp. However, the rookie is making progress and spoke as though he expects to be available for Monday's exhibition opener. "I'll be back on the court hopefully," Monk said Sunday. "And I hope my ankle feels good." If Monk is ultimately cleared to play, his minutes would likely be monitored, though coach Steve Clifford is hoping to get a look at Monk's ability to play both guard spots, particularly given the Hornets' lack of depth at point guard. "He's a shot-maker and he knows how to play without the ball," Clifford said. "We've got to get him healthy so he can practice every day."