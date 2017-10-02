Hornets' Malik Monk: Hoping to play in preseason opener
Monk (ankle) is hoping to play in Monday's season-opener against the Celtics, the Gaston Gazette reports.
Monk has been battling an ankle injury since before the draft, and the ailment kept him out of summer league and has limited him through the early days of camp. However, the rookie is making progress and spoke as though he expects to be available for Monday's exhibition opener. "I'll be back on the court hopefully," Monk said Sunday. "And I hope my ankle feels good." If Monk is ultimately cleared to play, his minutes would likely be monitored, though coach Steve Clifford is hoping to get a look at Monk's ability to play both guard spots, particularly given the Hornets' lack of depth at point guard. "He's a shot-maker and he knows how to play without the ball," Clifford said. "We've got to get him healthy so he can practice every day."
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...