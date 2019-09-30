Coach James Borrego said Monday that he's hoping Monk will demonstrate "more competitive edge" on defense this season, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

A lottery pick in 2017, Monk has struggled through most of his first two seasons in the league, but much of the focus has been on his inefficient shooting. While Charlotte will need Monk to be more selective on that end of the court, Borrego's words imply that it's Monk's defensive ability that could determine his upside this season. If the 21-year-old, who reportedly added 20 pounds of muscle over the summer, can become a more reliable two-way player, he may have a chance to break out for a Hornets team that will be in desperate need of playmakers.