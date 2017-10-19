Hornets' Malik Monk: Ice cold from field Wednesday
Monk finished with three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 loss to the Pistons.
With the Hornets dealing with a myriad of absences, Monk, as expected, was called upon to play rotational minutes Wednesday. Despite an impressive preseason, he underwhelmed in his first official NBA game. On the plus side, however, he took nine shots (six of which were from three), which is enough volume to be impactful in fantasy.
