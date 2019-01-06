Monk put up 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded three rebounds along with two assists across 22 minutes Saturday against Denver.

Monk was held to just five minutes in Wednesday's contest due to an ankle injury, but he showed no sign of the issue and led the Hornets' bench in scoring. The rookie guard has yet to prove himself as a consistent scoring threat this season, notching just two double-digit scoring outputs over his preceding six matchups.