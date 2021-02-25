Monk posted 29 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Suns.

Monk was one of three Charlotte players that reached the 20-point mark, but he surprisingly led the team offensively despite coming off the bench. Monk clearly has the talent to light up the scoreboard on any given night and is undoubtedly going through a productive stretch, as he has reached the 20-point plateau in three of his last four appearances off the bench despite not playing more than 31 minutes in any of those contests.