Monk supplied 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Monk enjoyed his best performance of the season through 10 appearances, piling up the counting stats in an efficient fashion, including a career-high rebounding total. Monk has earned at least 20 minutes six times now, which will need to happen more consistently if he's going to hold value beyond deeper leagues.

