Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday
Monk totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 15 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.
The rookie wasn't wasting any time when he was on the floor, putting up almost a shot attempt per minute while generating posting his third double-digit scoring effort of the last five games. Monk's accuracy continues to have plenty of room for improvement, however, as he's now drained only 29.0 percent of his 62 attempts over the last seven games. If he can put even a slight boost into that unsightly success rate, the 20-year-old's already rising value would bump up even further.
