Monk finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to Indiana.

Monk was a standout again for the Hornets, finishing with a team-high 22 points to go with five assists. He has turned things around over the past two weeks, having now scored in double-digits in seven of his last eight games. Perhaps the Hornets should have unleashed him earlier as their season has basically been one disaster after another. He has shown he has some upside and whether that comes to fruition next season will depend entirely on his opportunities.