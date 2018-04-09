Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team with 22 points Sunday
Monk finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 loss to Indiana.
Monk was a standout again for the Hornets, finishing with a team-high 22 points to go with five assists. He has turned things around over the past two weeks, having now scored in double-digits in seven of his last eight games. Perhaps the Hornets should have unleashed him earlier as their season has basically been one disaster after another. He has shown he has some upside and whether that comes to fruition next season will depend entirely on his opportunities.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Sets career highs in scoring and assists•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 21 off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores team-high 16 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 17 off bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Not listed on injury report•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....