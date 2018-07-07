Monk posted a team-high 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with two assists, two steals and a rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league victory over the Thunder.

Monk, pegged as a scorer coming out of Kentucky last season, did just that Friday. He struggled during his rookie campaign, shooting just 36.0 percent from the field in his 853 total minutes. But, having another year under his belt could make him more comfortable heading into the upcoming season. We'll see how things play out on that front as summer league continues.