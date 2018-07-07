Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team with 23 points
Monk posted a team-high 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with two assists, two steals and a rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league victory over the Thunder.
Monk, pegged as a scorer coming out of Kentucky last season, did just that Friday. He struggled during his rookie campaign, shooting just 36.0 percent from the field in his 853 total minutes. But, having another year under his belt could make him more comfortable heading into the upcoming season. We'll see how things play out on that front as summer league continues.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Ends season with 17-point effort•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team with 22 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Sets career highs in scoring and assists•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 21 off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores team-high 16 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 17 off bench Saturday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...