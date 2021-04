Monk left late in Thursday's game against Brooklyn due to an apparent right foot injury, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Monk had missed the last two games due to a sore right foot, but he was able to play 22 minutes Thursday in which he tallied 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. It seems as though he hurt his ankle after taking a hard fall. His status for Friday's game against Indiana is very much in question.