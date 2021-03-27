Monk is dealing with right foot soreness and is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Suns as a result.

Monk shined off the bench in Friday's victory over the Heat by contributing 32 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT). It appears he also came out of the contest with a right foot issue. Still, his probable designation indicates he is still on track to suit up, but his staus should certainly be monitored.