Hornets' Malik Monk: Limited in practice Thursday
Monk (quadricep) was "very limited" in Thursday's practice, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Monk left Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a right quad bruise and was unable to return, and things aren't looking great for Friday's game against the Jazz. For now, consider Monk doubtful to play against Utah, but the Hornets will release the official injury report later on Thursday.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drills seven treys off bench•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Drops 16 off bench against Cavs•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 21 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Bounces back Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Puts up 18 off bench in loss to Bucks•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.