Hornets' Malik Monk: Listed as probable
Monk (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Monk was dealing with a left finger sprain earlier this week, but he was still able to suit up for Wednesday's contest. Given his ability to play Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him take the court again Friday.
