Monk scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT) and had three assists in 11 minutes of Monday's 112-109 preseason loss to Toronto.

The biggest news here is that Monk made his preseason debut after returning from a positive COVID-19 test. The guard is coming off a season posting career highs in points per game, but his value takes a hit between ramp up time after his late start to preseason and the fact that playing time may be scarce after the Hornets selected LaMelo Ball in the 2020 draft.