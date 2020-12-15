Monk scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT) and had three assists in 11 minutes of Monday's 112-109 preseason loss to Toronto.
The biggest news here is that Monk made his preseason debut after returning from a positive COVID-19 test. The guard is coming off a season posting career highs in points per game, but his value takes a hit between ramp up time after his late start to preseason and the fact that playing time may be scarce after the Hornets selected LaMelo Ball in the 2020 draft.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Not on injury report•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Plays 3-on-3 at shootaround•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To join team Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Expected back Thursday or Friday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Refocused heading into 2020-21•