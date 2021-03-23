Monk ended with 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 100-97 victory over San Antonio.

After seeing his playing drop since the All-Star break, Monk could be about to land himself a sizeable role moving forward. LaMelo Ball (wrist) could miss the remainder of the season and if Monday's minutes' allocation is anything to go by, Monk's could move back into the standard league conversation. His value is typically reliant on his scoring and so he is not going to be for everyone. That said, points are generally a tricky category to bolster, making him a potential streaming option for just about any team.