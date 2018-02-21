Monk suffered upper body injuries following a car accident over the All-Star break, which forced the rookie to miss the majority of practice Tuesday, Rick Bonnell of The Charolette Observer reports.

The injuries don't seem all that serious, as Monk was still able to get some shots up during the second-half of practice. According to head coach Steve Clifford, Monk is feeling better but will need some time to get past the soreness. Barring any major setbacks, he seems likely to be ready for Thursday's matchup with the Nets.