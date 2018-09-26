Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses practice with bruised pelvis
Monk sat out Wednesday's morning practice with a mild pelvis contusion.
The fact that it's being listed as a bruise is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious, though Monk can now be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Hornets kick of their preseason schedule Friday against the Celtics, so it's unclear if two days of rest and rehab will be enough time for Monk to shake the discomfort. As a result, he'll likely carry a questionable designation heading into that contest. Monk played just 13.5 minutes per game as a rookie and struggled with his efficiency, so once healthy, he'll look to become a more consistent offensive threat.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Avoids fracture, considered day-to-day•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Breaks thumb, out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Ends season with 17-point effort•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team with 22 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Sets career highs in scoring and assists•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...