Monk sat out Wednesday's morning practice with a mild pelvis contusion.

The fact that it's being listed as a bruise is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious, though Monk can now be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Hornets kick of their preseason schedule Friday against the Celtics, so it's unclear if two days of rest and rehab will be enough time for Monk to shake the discomfort. As a result, he'll likely carry a questionable designation heading into that contest. Monk played just 13.5 minutes per game as a rookie and struggled with his efficiency, so once healthy, he'll look to become a more consistent offensive threat.