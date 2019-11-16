Monk finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over the Pistons.

Monk scored 19 points in Friday's win, including a three-point bomb to grab victory in the dying seconds. Monk has looked much better over his last two games, seeing added run with a number of injuries to other players. The Hornets are basically going to run with whoever is hot meaning Monk could fall off at any moment. While he is in the good books, Monk is worth taking a flier on in standard formats if you need scoring.