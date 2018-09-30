Hornets' Malik Monk: No longer listed on injury report
Monk (pelvis) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Monk had previously dealt with a bruised pelvis and was held out of Friday's preseason opener as a precaution. However, it was never expected to be anything serious and he'll now rejoin the team for Sunday's contest just a few days later. Considering it's the preseason, Monk likely won't play a full workload, but it's still encouraging that he's back to full strength. Monk is expected to slot in as the backup shooting guard to Jeremy Lamb.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Available Friday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Probable for preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Returns to practice•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses practice with bruised pelvis•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Avoids fracture, considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...