Monk (pelvis) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Monk had previously dealt with a bruised pelvis and was held out of Friday's preseason opener as a precaution. However, it was never expected to be anything serious and he'll now rejoin the team for Sunday's contest just a few days later. Considering it's the preseason, Monk likely won't play a full workload, but it's still encouraging that he's back to full strength. Monk is expected to slot in as the backup shooting guard to Jeremy Lamb.