Monk had three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 loss to the Celtics.

Monk was nearly invisible, providing minimal counting stats in the blowout defeat. The 21-year-old guard continues to struggle in this his third year in the league, though he has shown at least some improvement across several categories. Nevertheless, unless his playing time is increased fairly substantially, Monk will likely remain best reserved for use in deeper formats.