Monk is not in the Hornets' rotation to begin the season.

The 2017 lottery pick showed some flashes last season before being hit with a drug-related suspension that ended his season in February. Monk also dealt with COVID-19 early in December, and he's yet to see the floor in any of the Hornets' first three games. It's possible Monk is still working his way back up to full speed, but for the time being he appears to be on the outside of the regular rotation. When asked about Monk on Saturday, coach James Borrego was fairly vague in his response. "Great attitude -- he's getting in better shape, he's looked really good in practice, he's doing everything he can," Borrego said.