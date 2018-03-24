Monk (hand) was not listed on the injury report for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks.

Monk bruised his hand in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies but the injury does not appear to be a significant issue. Look for Monk to resume his regular role off the bench, but could see more minutes than usual with Nicolas Batum (Achilles) ruled out.

