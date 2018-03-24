Hornets' Malik Monk: Not listed on injury report
Monk (hand) was not listed on the injury report for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks.
Monk bruised his hand in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies but the injury does not appear to be a significant issue. Look for Monk to resume his regular role off the bench, but could see more minutes than usual with Nicolas Batum (Achilles) ruled out.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Bruises hand, doubtful to return•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Goes for 13 points on 14 shots Thursday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses majority of practice Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Swipes one steal in Monday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...