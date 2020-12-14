Monk is not on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Monday's preseason game against Toronto.
Monk returned to the Hornets last week after a positive COVID-19 test, but he was held out of Saturday's game for conditioning purposes. All indications are that the former Kentucky standout will be available Monday night.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Plays 3-on-3 at shootaround•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To join team Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Expected back Thursday or Friday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Refocused heading into 2020-21•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Reinstated during hiatus•