Hornets' Malik Monk: Notches game-high 21 points
Monk tallied 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Monk's 21 points marked a game high as he received more than 30 minutes for the second straight game. The rookie has shown offensive potential during the preseason, as he has scored at least 19 points three times, but his field goal percentage leaves something to be desired. Monk is shooting the ball at 33.9 percent during the preseason so far. With Nicolas Batum (elbow) out for a while, Monk will have the opportunity to provide some scoring for the team.
