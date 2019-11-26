Hornets' Malik Monk: Nursing finger sprain
Monk is probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a left finger sprain.
Monk scored 13 minutes over 20 minutes Monday against Miami, but he evidently came away from the contest a bit banged up. Despite this, the Hornets expect the Kentucky product to be cleared to play prior to tipoff.
