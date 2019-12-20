Hornets' Malik Monk: Off injury report
Monk (hip) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Monk bruised his left hip during Wednesday's game, but it's nothing that will keep him out Friday. This month, he's averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 17.8 minutes.
