Hornets' Malik Monk: Out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Monk (ankle) is out Thursday against the Bulls.
A sprained right ankle will keep Monk out for an 11th straight game. He should still be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Bulls.
