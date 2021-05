Monk (ankle) is planning to return Saturday against the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Monk was initially questionable on the injury report, but it's apparently more likely that he plays than not. Monk saw 21.7 minutes per game before suffering the injury, and he may be on a minutes limit during his return. With both Monk and Ball (wrist) expected to play, fewer minutes could be available for Brad Wanamaker, Devonte' Graham and the Martin twins.