Monk (ankle) posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one assist across 21 minutes during Monday's preseason matchup with the Celtics.

Monk was held out of Summer League and has been limited throughout the start of training camp due to a fairly severe ankle sprain that he suffered prior to the NBA Draft back in June. However, he was surprisingly given the go ahead to take part in Monday's preseason opener and didn't appear to be dealing with any lingering soreness across the 21 minutes he played in. With Michael Carter-Williams (knee) still without a timetable for a return, Monk could see a fairly large role to open the season as a top reserve at both point guard and shooting guard, so his progress throughout the preseason could be something to monitor.