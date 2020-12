Monk (illness) played some 3-on-3 during Saturday's shootaround but will remain unavailable for Saturday's preseason contest against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Monk, who tested positive for coronavirus but is now back with the team, was testing his conditioning during 3-on-3. There will be a workout for him Sunday and it's unclear if he'll be able to play in Monday's game against the Raptors.