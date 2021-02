Monk recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards.

Monk was limited to just six points Friday, but he had a prominent role in Sunday's comfortable victory over Washington. He brought in a season-high seven rebounds against the Wizards and has now topped 10 points in four of the last five games. The former lottery pick could have a little more upside this week if Devonte' Graham (groin) misses more time.