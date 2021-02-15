Monk had 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes Sunday in a 122-110 loss to the Spurs.

Devonte' Graham exited Sunday's game with a knee injury, which allowed Monk over 30 minutes of playing time for only the third time this season. Monk stepped up with 23 points, an 18-point improvement from a previous injury return Graham made Friday. Monk may see more of this elevated playing time if Graham's injury requires him to sit out.